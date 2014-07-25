HELSINKI, July 25 Finland's biggest media company Sanoma reported better than expected quarterly results on Friday, helped by cost cuts and improving non-print sales in its key markets Finland and the Netherlands.

It said second-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 66 million euros ($89 million) from 68 million euros a year earlier, beating analysts' average forecast of 55 million euros in Reuters poll.

Sanoma repeated it expects its full-year 2014 sales to fall somewhat from last year, with its adjusted operating profit margin declining from 7.4 percent in 2013.

Sanoma, hit hard by shrinking print sales, recently sold 22 of its Dutch magazine titles as well as its stake in a Belgian TV company as part of its restructuring plan.

($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)