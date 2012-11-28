BRIEF-Hytera Communications' unit wins bid for FIFA-related project in Russia

* Says its Germany unit Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH wins bid for FIFA's communication network construction project for about 6.3 million euros ($6.66 million) in Russia Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2l5nnGU Further company coverage:($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)