HELSINKI, July 25 Finland's top media house
Sanoma's chief executive said its Russian unit,
including a stake in Vedomosti newspaper and around 50 magazine
titles such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire, was attracting interest
from potential buyers.
Sanoma, troubled with weak print media sales, in October
started a strategic review on its non-core operations and
recently exited its eastern European businesses.
It is still looking for buyers for its Russian and Belgian
operations, CEO Harri-Pekka Kaukonen told Reuters.
He said the firm looks to nail a deal on both later this
year, although the time is not the best for divestments in
Russia.
"We have market-leading, profitable operations in Russia, so
it is drawing interest. But Russian country risk is evaluated
with a different lens these days, while devaluation of the
rouble is another challenge," Kaukonen said, declining to
specify on buyers.
Russian advertising market was currently weak, he added.
Vedomosti newspaper itself reported earlier this month that
Onexim, the holding company of Russian tycoon-turned-politician
Mikhail Prokhorov, was interested in buying it, citing unnamed
sources.
Sanoma's Russian unit last year had sales of 30 million
euros with around 1,100 employees, company spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)