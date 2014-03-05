HELSINKI, March 5 Finnish media company Sanoma
said on Wednesday it had sold its headquarters to
German real estate fund Deka Immobilien for 176 million euros
($242 million).
Sanoma will book a capital gain of 111 million euros from
the deal in the first quarter, it said, and added it would lease
the building back from the new owners.
"There was very strong interest in the property, with offers
from multiple countries," Sanoma Chief Executive Harri-Pekka
Kaukonen said in a statement.
"The proceeds from the sale are being used to pay off a part
of the existing debt and as such it improves our financial
flexibility."
The company's shares rose after the announcement and were up
2.3 percent at 5.62 euros by 1420 GMT.
($1 = 0.7277 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)