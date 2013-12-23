HELSINKI Dec 23 Sanoma Oyj : * Sells its Czech operations - Sanoma Media Praha, Sanoma Media CZ and Websitemaster - to Astrosat, the Czech joint venture of Vltava-Labe-Press (Verlagsgruppe Passau) and rtv media group. The deal marks the departure of Sanoma from the Czech market. * In 2012, the net sales for Sanoma's Czech operations totalled some EUR 17 million. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)