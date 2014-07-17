BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says termination of Busch offer is positive
* Termination of voluntary public tender offer by Busch Group is good news for Pfeiffer Vacuum and its shareholders
HELSINKI, July 17 Sanoma Oyj : * Has reached an agreement to sell three Dutch magazine titles * Says intended deal relates to the following titles: nieuwe revu, panorama and
playboy magazine * Says in 2013, net sales of the divested titles totalled around EUR 11 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says Nokia and TIM extend technology partnership in Brazil to expand 4G LTE network in 700 mhz spectrum band
* Feb. 2017 prelim. turnover at 140 million zlotys ($34.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)