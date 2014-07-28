BANGKOK, July 28 Sansiri Pcl

* Says to issue up to 7.67 billion new shares, of which 3.61 billion to be offered via rights issue with a ratio of one new share for three existing ones at 1.30 baht each

* Says the rest of the new shares will be reserved for a warrant exercise

* Says plans to issue free warrants to shareholders who subscribe to the new equity issue