BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai property developer Sansiri
Pcl said on Tuesday it aimed for revenue of 35 billion
baht ($1.07 billion) in 2015 when it planned to launch 17-19 new
housing projects worth a combined 32 billion baht.
Analysts on average expected 2015 revenue of 34.25 billion
baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
About 9-10 projects to be opened will be condominiums and
7-9 will be single-detached houses and townhouses and the
company will focus on customers in Bangkok, provinces and
foreigners, it said in a statement.
The company also aimed for bookings of housing products at
about 30-32 billion baht this year and expected average growth
of net profit margin at about 15 percent over the next three
years, it said.
($1 = 32.6900 Thai Baht)
