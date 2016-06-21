BANGKOK, June 21 Thai property developer Sansiri
Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to launch seven
condominium projects worth a combined 19 billion baht ($540
million) in the second half of 2016, mostly along Bangkok's mass
transit lines.
At least six of these will be in cooperation with Bangkok's
elevated skytrain operator BTS Group Holding Pcl, said
Uthai Uthaisangsuk, senior executive vice president, Sansiri.
The company had slowed down the launch of projects in the
past two years as the Thai property market was hit by weak
consumption, but the government's infrastructure investments
should help boost demand in the second half, Uthai added.
Sansiri had targetted 11 condominium projects worth a
combined 30 billion baht for 2016, he said.
Next week, the property developer will launch a new
condominium worth 2.8 billion baht at central business district
Asoke-Ratchada, the first project for The Line brand this year
and under joint development with BTS Group, Uthai said.
Despite the weak consumption in a slowing economy, demand
for condominiums, which are located close to mass transit
systems, remained high, Uthai said.
The Thai developer aimed to boost sales from foreign
customers to 5 billion baht this year, up from 3.5 billion baht
in 2015 and expected revenue from condominium business to reach
20 billion baht in 2016, up 30 percent on year, he said.
($1 = 35.1800 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)