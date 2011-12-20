LONDON Dec 20 A worried letter from
six-year old Leo Park sparked a mammoth operation to test what
is believed to be the world's first chimney specifically
designed to accommodate Santa Claus.
The little boy's parents are having a house custom built and
when Leo viewed the plans he was concerned that the chimney
wasn't big enough for Father Christmas and his famous belly that
shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of jelly.
As he was penning his traditional letter to Santa, Leo
decided to also write a heartfelt missive about the chimney
design problem to Jeremy Paxton, who owns the estate on which
the new house is being built.
In childish scrawl the letter reads: "Dear Mr Paxton, I am
worried that my mummy's house does not have a big enough
chimney. I think Santa Claus will get stuck. Please can you
help. Love Leo Park."
Paxton, founder and owner of luxury holiday home development
Lower Mill Estate in the southwestern English region of the
Cotswolds decided to commission a special formula to satisfy
Leo's concerns.
Obviously size was the key consideration to ensure Santa
won't get wedged tight on his way to stuffing the stockings and
so Paxton enlisted a mathematician to take on the challenge and
save the jolly old elf from turning red for the wrong reasons.
The Santa-friendly formula looked at risk factors of chimney
entry, the size of St Nick's girth versus the width of the
chimney at its narrowest point.
To test what they said was the perfect chimney, Paxton
enlisted the help of a stand-in Santa Claus in full padded
outfit, a crane, a harness and winch to put the new chimney
through its paces.
Leo was invited to watch as the great experiment got
underway.
"Go on Santa" he shouted out as the faux Father Christmas
was lifted into the air towards the chimney.
A few seconds later and Santa was successfully lowered into
the chimney of the half-built house, re-emerging shortly after
to deliver a hearty: "Ho Ho Ho".
"I can guarantee that this chimney is big enough for Santa
and all the presents," he told Leo.
An excited Leo gave a thumbs up to the St. Nicholas
impersonator and rushed to hug him.
"I'm absolutely delighted not just that Santa fitted into
the chimney, but that that little boy, Leo, said to me: 'That
was the best day of my life' which made the whole thing
worthwhile," said Paxton.
The Park family won't be able to inhabit their new holiday
home until next December, just in time to get the milk and
biscuits ready for their very special Yuletide visitor.
(Reporting by Georgina Cooper, editing by Paul Casciato)