March 12 Moody's Investors Service said late on
Monday it cut California's Santa Clara County pension obligation
bond (POB)rating to A1, from Aa3.
The rating agency also affirmed the county's Aa2 general
obligation bond rating and its outstanding certificates of
participation and lease obligations rated A1. The outlook is
stable.
About $1.5 billion of long-term debt is affected by the
rating actions.
"The rating change reflects Moody's changed view of the
pledge supporting POBs versus general obligation bonds," the
rating agency said in a statement. "We believe this pledge is
relatively less secure than our prior estimates, both in terms
of probability of default and likely losses in the event of
default."