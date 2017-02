MADRID Jan 31 Spain's Santander reported on Tuesday 2011 net profit of 5.35 billion euros ($7 billion), down 35 percent after the group took extra provisions against toxic real estate assets in Spain.

Recurring net profit was 7.02 billion euros, 14 percent less than in 2010 and in line with analysts' expectations. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)