JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 South African insurer Santam Ltd will spend up to 200 million rand ($28.2 million) on three acquisition deals in Malawi, Ghana and Nigeria before the end of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The short-term insurer that is majority held by Sanlam said it hopes to increase its shareholding in Malawi's Nico, acquire a stake in Ghana's Enterprise Insurance Company and was working in partnership with Nigeria's First Bank for a deal in Africa's most populous nation.

"We are still busy trying to conclude the transactions and I would expect to be done by the end of the year," Santam's CEO Ian Kirk told Reuters.

"The total amount is in order of 150 to 200 million rand in all territories." ($1 = 7.081 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)