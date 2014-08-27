Aug 27 Santam Ltd :

* Headline EPS increased by 119% for six months ended june 2014

* Net underwriting margin of 7.4%, which is above long-term target range of 4% to 6%

* Trading conditions in South African insurance industry remain

* Interim dividend of 262 cents per share, up 8.3%

* Gross written premium 10 525 million rand for H1

* Headline earnings per share 794 cents for H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: