Nov 26 Santam Ltd
* Net underwriting margin remained above long term target
range of 4% to 6%, although slightly lower than 7.4% net
underwriting margin reported for six month period to June 2014
* Investment portfolio was impacted by negative equity
market movements experienced during september and october
* October results have been negatively impacted by a small
number of commercial fires
* Group's solvency margin remains close to upper end of
target range of 35% to 45%
* Headline earnings continue to be susceptible to inherent
volatility of underwriting and investment activities.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: