BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 Santam Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (heps) for the year ended 31 December 2012
to be 15% to 20% lower * Says performance of the investment portfolio was broadly in line with the
equity markets * Says solvency margin as at 31 December 2012 is expected to be within the
targeted range of 35% to 45%. * Says results were hit by a decrease in underwriting results and an increase
in the taxation charge
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: