JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 Santam Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (heps) for the year ended 31 December 2012

to be 15% to 20% lower * Says performance of the investment portfolio was broadly in line with the

equity markets * Says solvency margin as at 31 December 2012 is expected to be within the

targeted range of 35% to 45%. * Says results were hit by a decrease in underwriting results and an increase

in the taxation charge