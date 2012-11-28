Selloff in materials pull Australia shares down, NZ also fall
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Santam Ltd : * Says group achieved satisfactory growth and underwriting profitability during
the third quarter of the year * Says net underwriting margin is now at the lower end of the medium term
target range of 5% to 7% * Says group's solvency margin remains comfortably within the target range of
35% to 45%
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
* By year-end, total capital adequacy ratio (car) was at 15.5 pct with common equity tier 1 (cet-1) ratio at 12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.