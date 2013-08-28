* Underwriting margin down at 1.3 pct
* Raises dividend to 242 cents
* Shares hammered, down nearly 4 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 South African property and
casualty insurer Santam posted a 13 percent drop in
first-half earnings on Wednesday after weather-related claims
put pressure on its underwriting business.
Santam, which is majority owned by insurer Sanlam,
posted diluted headline earnings of 363 cents per share in the
six months to end June, from 415 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the benchmark profit measure in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
South African insurers have been struggling to grow premium
income in the face of increased competition.
Santam, South Africa's largest property and casualty
insurer, said its underwriting margin contracted to 1.3 percent
from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago. Net insurance
premium income came in at 297 million rand ($28.5 million), down
from 677 million in the previous year.
Santam said in May it suffered significant underwriting
losses in crop insurance after hail damage to summer crops and
drought claims. It also experienced elevated claims following
floods in January and fires.
Santam, which also has interests in six other African
economies including Uganda and Tanzania, said investment income
fared better and grew 8 percent to 363 million rand.
The insurer had sold off 0.5 billion rand worth of equities
to reduce exposure. The domestic equity market has
scaled a series of lifetime records this year and has added
about 10 percent so far.
The company's shares took a knock after the earnings
dropping nearly 4 percent, compared with a 1.3 percent decline
by the All Share index.
($1 = 10.4127 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)