JOHANNESBURG, AUG 31 - South African insurer Santam Ltd posted a 16 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted mainly by the underwriting business but investment income fell as equity markets stayed weak.

Santam said headline earnings per share totalled 593 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 511 cents in the same period a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude some one-time items.

Gross written premiums rose to 8.2 billion rand ($1.2 billion) from the 7.7 billion rand realised a year earlier.

However, investment returns fell to 193 million rand from 203 million in the comparable period of 2010.

Santam expects both underwriting margins and investment portfolio to come under pressure in the second half of the year.

The company declared a 200 cents dividend for its half-year, compared with 685 cents previously, which had included a 500 cent special dividend.

The short-term insurer that is majority held by Sanlam also said that it acquired a 55 percent stake in Mirabilis Engineering Underwriting Managers in March.

Santam shares are up 1.8 percent, compared with a 1.6 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share index . ($1 = 7.081 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)