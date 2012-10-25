MADRID Oct 25 Spain's top bank Santander on Thursday said it would view a request by the Spanish government for European financial aid positively.

"I believe a situation in which the Treasury funding is being helped by contingency credit lines offered by any international body will produce a fall in the sovereign debt risk premium and, as a consequence, a fall in bank's risk premium," Alfredo Saenz, Santander's CEO, said during a conference with analysts.

"From this point of view, we view it positively."

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, had said earlier its nine-month net profit had fallen by two thirds, hit by writedowns on bad property investments made during Spain's decade-long housing boom.

Saenz said the bank's strategy in Britain remains unchanged after the Spanish lender pulled out of a deal to buy 316 branches from the part-nationalised bank Royal Bank of Scotland .

The bank's plans to list its British business is still on hold as it waits for better market conditions, Saenz said.