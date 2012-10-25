UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Oct 25 Spain's top bank Santander on Thursday said it would view a request by the Spanish government for European financial aid positively.
"I believe a situation in which the Treasury funding is being helped by contingency credit lines offered by any international body will produce a fall in the sovereign debt risk premium and, as a consequence, a fall in bank's risk premium," Alfredo Saenz, Santander's CEO, said during a conference with analysts.
"From this point of view, we view it positively."
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, had said earlier its nine-month net profit had fallen by two thirds, hit by writedowns on bad property investments made during Spain's decade-long housing boom.
Saenz said the bank's strategy in Britain remains unchanged after the Spanish lender pulled out of a deal to buy 316 branches from the part-nationalised bank Royal Bank of Scotland .
The bank's plans to list its British business is still on hold as it waits for better market conditions, Saenz said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts