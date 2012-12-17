BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
MADRID Dec 17 Spain's market regulator said share trading was suspended in Santander and its affiliate Banesto on Monday.
The suspension came after Santander said it would study on Monday absorbing the smaller bank, of which its owns around 90 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Writing by Paul Day)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.