MADRID Oct 25 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it sees bad loans in the Spanish banking system peaking in the first quarter of 2014.

Santander Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Saenz made the forecast during a news conference.

Earlier, Saenz told analysts on a conference call that bad loans at the Santander banking group would peak around the end of 2013. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Day)