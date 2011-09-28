LONDON, Sept 28 Santander said it has
poached a new head of strategy and regulation for its British
arm from rival Barclays, as the Spanish bank prepares for a
listing of the UK business.
Santander UK said Stephen Jones will join as head of
strategy, corporate development and regulatory affairs, a new
role. He joins from Barclays , where he was head of
investor relations and previously a senior debt and equity
capital markets banker at Barclays Capital.
Santander UK said Jones's arrival will complete the rebuild
of its executive leadership team under Ana Botin, who took over
as UK chief executive last November, as part of a three-year
strategic plan to improve the business.
Santander is expected to spin off and list its British
operations in 2013, delayed from this year due to the uncertain
impact of regulatory change, financial market turmoil and a
delay in its integration of branches bought from RBS.
Botin will provide more details on plans and strategy at an
investor event held by Santander in London on Thursday and
Friday. Investors are also expected to quiz group executives on
its capital strength, losses on Spanish real estate and the
impact of the euro zone crisis.
Barclays on Wednesday said the head of its UK and European
retail and business banking, Deanna Oppenheimer, was also
leaving the bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)