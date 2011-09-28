LONDON, Sept 28 Santander said it has poached a new head of strategy and regulation for its British arm from rival Barclays, as the Spanish bank prepares for a listing of the UK business.

Santander UK said Stephen Jones will join as head of strategy, corporate development and regulatory affairs, a new role. He joins from Barclays , where he was head of investor relations and previously a senior debt and equity capital markets banker at Barclays Capital.

Santander UK said Jones's arrival will complete the rebuild of its executive leadership team under Ana Botin, who took over as UK chief executive last November, as part of a three-year strategic plan to improve the business.

Santander is expected to spin off and list its British operations in 2013, delayed from this year due to the uncertain impact of regulatory change, financial market turmoil and a delay in its integration of branches bought from RBS.

Botin will provide more details on plans and strategy at an investor event held by Santander in London on Thursday and Friday. Investors are also expected to quiz group executives on its capital strength, losses on Spanish real estate and the impact of the euro zone crisis.

Barclays on Wednesday said the head of its UK and European retail and business banking, Deanna Oppenheimer, was also leaving the bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater)