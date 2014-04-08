BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
VIENNA, April 8 Spanish bank Santander is not interested in acquiring Austria's BAWAG PSK, the head of Santander's operations in Austria said on Tuesday, dismissing media speculation it could be a potential suitor.
While selective acquisitions of "filet pieces" of banks were not ruled out, Santander had no appetite for BAWAG, Olaf Peter Poenisch told reporters.
Retail specialist BAWAG, which is owned by U.S. investor Cerberus, said last month no sale was imminent. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
