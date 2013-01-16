(Adds final price)
MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Banco Santander
issued a seven-year senior unsecured bond on Wednesday, IFR
Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
reported on Wednesday, at a lower price than a sovereign of
similar maturity.
Several Spanish companies have taken advantage of better
demand since the beginning of the year to raise money on the
markets after being shut out for most of 2012 when investors
fretted over Spain's finances.
Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank, utility
Gas Natural, bank BBVA and Europe's biggest
telecoms company by revenue, Telefonica, have all
raised funds since the beginning of the year.
Spain's biggest bank sold 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of
the bond, due Jan. 24, 2020, with a 4 percent coupon at 275
basis points over mid-swaps, a reference price for fixed income
investors.
A government bond due April 30, 2020, was trading at around
4.47 percent on the secondary market on Wednesday.
Santander mandated Goldman Sachs International, Santander
GBM, Societe Generale CIB and UBS Investment Bank to manage the
issue.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, Greg
Mahlich)