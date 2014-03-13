GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
PARIS, March 13 Spanish bank Santander may sell more bonds this year that can convert into equity if it hits trouble, in order to meet long-term plans aimed at strengthening banks' balance sheets, its finance director said on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said the bank aims to sell 6 billion euros more additional Tier 1 bonds over the next few years, after selling 1.5 billion euros of the bonds this month.
"We will look at the market, in the next 3 or 4 years we need to issue 7.5 billion, so one or two sales per year is possible," Alvarez told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference in Paris.
AT1 bonds, dubbed "CoCos" or contingent convertible capital, either convert into shares or are wiped out if a bank's capital falls below a set level. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Steve Slater)
