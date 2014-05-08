BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Santander has opened books on a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond at initial price thoughts of 6.625% yield area.
The perpetual non-call five-year note is rated Ba2 by Moody's. It is set to price later today.
Dealers are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.