BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Demand for Santander's inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 issue is over US$5bn, according to a lead manager.
Spain's largest bank opened books on the perpetual non-call five-year issue on Thursday morning with yield guidance of 6.625% area, which remains unchanged.
Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit are leading the trade. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.