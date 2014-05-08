BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's largest bank Santander has tightened guidance on its inaugural US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond to 6.375%-6.5%, having attracted orders in excess of US$9bn, according to a lead manager.
The bond was initially marketed at 6.625% area via Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit.
The offering is rated Ba2 by Moody's and is expected to price later today. The perpetual non-call five-year transaction will have a US$1.5bn size. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.