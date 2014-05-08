BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's largest bank Santander is poised to price a USD1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond with a yield of 6.375%, according to a lead manager.
Orders for the perpetual bond, which is callable after five years, are now in excess of USD10bn.
The bond was initially marketed at 6.625% area, before guidance was tightened to 6.375%-6.5% as orders topped USD9bn.
Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Santander's own investment banking unit will price the deal later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.