* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander will price a €750m perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 6.75%, according to a source.
The Spanish lender started marketing the deal at 6.75% area on Tuesday morning via joint leads Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Santander, Societe Generale and UBS. Guidance came in line, at 6.75% area, at the first update, when books had passed €1bn.
The bonds, which will convert to equity if the bank or group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 5.125%, are expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the Chilean General Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with Basel III recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability, according to Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital requirements and strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework. Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement the new capital requirement
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Rothschild reported a 13% rise in revenues to €487.2m in its latest quarter thanks to a strong performance from its asset management business, after a slowdown in growth at its global advisory arm.