(Refiled to make clear final quote was made before Botin's
appointment)
* Santander chairman Emilio Botin dies aged 79
* Eldest daughter Ana Botin to succeed - sources
* Santander shares fall 1.1 percent
By Sonya Dowsett and Sarah White
MADRID, Sept 10 Banco Santander named
Ana Botin as its new head on Wednesday after her father Emilio's
sudden death, making her one of the top women in banking and
continuing her family's century-old management of what is now
the euro zone's biggest lender.
Botin, who recently restructured Santander's UK division
ahead of a probably stock market listing, had long been tipped
to take over from Emilio, who turned the bank during his 28
years at the helm from the small domestic lender run by his
father into a global financial institution.
The succession by the fourth generation of the family
happened sooner than expected, after Santander announced earlier
on Wednesday that Emilio had died at the age of 79 from a heart
attack.
Now, his daughter, aged 53 and a longtime investment and
retail banker who speaks five languages, will be under pressure
to do at least as well. She will navigate the bank through an
upcoming industry health check by the European Central Bank
which experts say it should pass. Longer term, investors expect
her to boost the profitability of the bank to sustain its hefty
dividend, in addition to seeking new markets.
"The appointments and remuneration committee considered Ana
Botin is the most appropriate person, given her personal and
professional qualities, experience, track record in the group
and her unanimous recognition both in Spain and
internationally," the bank said following a board meeting.
Botin's appointment is viewed as controversial by some who
contest the family's longtime management of the bank, even
though they now own only 2 percent of its shares. The implosion
of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo bank, whose founding family's
holdings are being investigated for financial irregularities,
has also cast a pall over corporate dynasties.
"Succession shouldn't just be saying 'my daughter's going to
take over'," said a corporate governance expert at a global
asset manager which owns Santander shares, speaking on condition
of anonymity before Ana Botin's appointment.
But many said Botin, who has spent most of the last 25 years
at Santander, would provide welcome continuity at a bank whose
low-risk profile and international expansion helped protect it
from southern Europe's recent crippling economic downturn.
"The key issue is whether or not family control is a good or
a bad thing. Ultimately this depends on individuals and his
(Botin's) daughter is a chip off the old block," said Philip
Saunders, co-head of multi-asset at Investec Asset Management.
"More often than not, family control or strong influence
tends to bolster long termism which is particularly important in
a banking context given that banks typically behave in an overly
pro cyclical manner and destroy shareholder value as a
consequence," he said.
With Ana Botin now chairing the group, a gap is left at
Santander's UK arm just as it prepares for a separate share
market listing. UK Finance Director Nathan Bostock has been
lined up as her replacement, but he only joined a month ago. The
UK arm is also looking for a new chairman.
DEALMAKER
Emilio Botin, "El Presidente" to co-workers, was at the
forefront of a drive to create global banks, offering a one-stop
shop to multinational companies and a range of services to
consumers.
He used a keen eye for deals to spread Santander's
red-liveried brand with its stylised 'S' logo around the world,
amassing 1.4 trillion euros ($1.8 trillion) of funds and nearly
200,000 employees.
"He was a man who has been able to make Banco Santander the
most important bank of our country," Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy told journalists in Parliament.
"I had a meeting with him last week and he was well and in
good form. It has been a surprise and a blow."
Botin shook up Spanish banking with a campaign to attract
depositors in 1989, forcing rivals to compete on price, and
bought troubled Banesto in 1994 to create Spain's biggest bank.
He took advantage of cultural and language ties to expand
rapidly into Latin America, and in 2004 snapped up Britain's
Abbey National for more than 9 billion pounds ($14.5 billion).
More canny dealmaking followed. In 2007, Santander made 2.4
billion euros in three weeks through deals to buy and then sell
Italian bank Antonveneta. And while partners RBS and Fortis were
driven to seek state bailouts after a carve up of ABN Amro on
the eve of the financial crisis, Santander emerged comparatively
unscathed with the Dutch group's healthier Brazilian arm.
The expansion helped to shield Santander from the euro zone
debt crisis and Spain's long-running recession, with the bank
now making only about 14 percent of its profit at home.
"UNOFFICIAL KING OF SPAIN"
But it has not been all success. Santander has trailed the
total returns to shareholders delivered in the past 10 years by
rivals JPMorgan and HSBC - two firms against
which Botin liked to measures himself, according to colleagues.
There has been controversy too. Botin's family, which owns
barely 2 percent of Santander, paid 200 million euros in
penalties in 2011 to avoid charges of tax evasion related to a
secret Swiss bank account.
Though few doubt Ana Botin had a strong claim to succeed her
father, some have been critical of her family's influence over
the bank. Earlier this year two shareholder advisory firms, ISS
and Glass Lewis & Co, recommended investors vote against her
re-election as a director, in one case saying the Botins were
over-represented on the board since the board then had three
family members including Emilio Botin.
But in the event Ana Botin got the backing of 81.3 percent
of the votes, almost unchanged from three years earlier.
"Botin was the unofficial king of Spain. His death creates
uncertainty and a power vacuum at the top," said a London-based
hedge fund manager before Ana Botin's appointment.
"The obvious successor is his daughter Ana, which was always
the plan, but he hasn't had a proper chance to groom her and
install her as chairwoman before he died."
(1 US dollar = 0.6198 British pounds)
(1 US dollar = 0.7731 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Paul Day and Jesus
Aguado in Madrid and Lionel Laurent, Simon Jessop and Steve
Slater in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)