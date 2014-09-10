LONDON, Sept 10 Santander UK said its board would meet next week to pick a new chief executive after current CEO Ana Botin was chosen as chairwoman of Santander Group following the death of her father.

Santander's British bank said Nathan Bostock, its deputy CEO who only joined the bank last month, would be responsible for overseeing operations and strategy in the transition phase.

Bostock is regarded as the favourite to succeed Ana Botin as UK head. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)