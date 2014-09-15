SANTANDER, Sept 15 Spain's Santander new chairwoman Ana Botin on Monday confirmed the bank was seeing positive earnings trends for 2014.

Speaking at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Santander, in northern Spain, she also said the lender's policy of having listed national units was key to trigger a new growth phase at the bank. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)