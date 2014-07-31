(Corrects day of week to Thursday from Wednesday in first
paragraph; corrects second paragraph to show recurring net
income is profit before, not after, one-time items)
SAO PAULO, July 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA
on Thursday posted second-quarter profit that beat
analysts' estimates.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items,
reached 1.437 billion reais ($641 million) in the quarter, well
above the average estimate of 1.280 billion reais in a Reuters
poll of four analysts.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was
11.6 percent in the second quarter, compared with 9.7 percent in
the poll.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)