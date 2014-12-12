LONDON Dec 12 The British arm of Spanish bank Santander said on Friday it had appointed Shriti Vadera as non-executive chairman, as it gears up for a possible initial public offering in the next two years.

Vadera, a key adviser to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown during the global financial crisis, will replace Terry Burns at the end of March and will join the board as joint deputy chairman next month, Santander UK said in a statement.

"Her deep expertise in UK and global economies as well as her banking experience add to her credentials as a strong, independent non-executive chairman," Santander group executive chairman Ana Botin said in the statement.

Santander UK appointed Nathan Bostock as chief executive in September, handing the former Royal Bank of Scotland finance director the task of overseeing a planned London listing. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Steve Slater)