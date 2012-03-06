LONDON, March 6 Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, has named new bosses for finance and banking at its British arm, bolstering its board and structure ahead of the planned spin-off and flotation of the business.

Spain's Santander wants to separate and list the UK business next year, and could move later this year if market conditions improve. The process has been delayed due to new UK regulations forcing retail banking to be ring-fenced, and by the euro zone debt crisis and a delay in integrating hundreds of branches bought from RBS.

The UK business, headed by Ana Botin since November 2010, named Stephen Jones on Tuesday as its chief financial officer. Justo Gomez, finance director, will report to Jones.

Santander poached Jones from rival Barclays last September to head strategy and regulation. He had been head of investor relations and was previously a senior debt and equity capital markets banker at Barclays Capital.

Santander also promoted Steve Pateman to run UK banking, from head of corporate and business banking. He will now also oversee retail banking and marketing.

Jones, who will stay in charge of regulation, will become the fourth executive on the UK board, joining Botin, Pateman and Jose Maria Nus, head of risk. Terry Burns is non-executive chairman, and there are another five non-executive directors. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)