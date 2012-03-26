LONDON, March 26 Spain's Santander is
closing 56 branches in Britain to remove overlap in its network
after it bolted together three separate businesses, which left
it with two branches side by side in some places.
Santander's purchase of Alliance & Leicester and Bradford &
Bingley during the 2008 financial crisis came four years after
it bought Abbey National and left it with multiple branches in
some towns, and it is now closing sites where there is a clear
overlap.
Santander, which is gearing up to spin off and float its
British business next year, said the process should be completed
by the end of this year and there will not be any job cuts.
The bank has 1,378 UK branches. Last year it bought 318
branches from Royal Bank of Scotland, but the
integration of those has been delayed and they are not part of
the branch closures.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)