BRIEF-Taiwan open market operation rates unchanged after policy rate steady
-- It has set 28-day negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD) rate at 0.59 percent. (Previous 0.59 percent)
LONDON, July 28 The chief financial officer of Santander UK has resigned from his role, citing the Spanish bank's mothballed plans to spin off and separately list its British business in the near term.
In a statement on Tuesday, Santander UK said Stephen Jones would step down at the end of October.
"I joined Santander UK in 2011 primarily to help prepare the company for an IPO. Given this will not now proceed in the near term, I have decided to take a career break and become reacquainted with my family," Jones said in the statement.
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.