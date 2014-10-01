BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
WARSAW Oct 1 Euro-zone's biggest lender Banco Santander has launched an accelerated book-building procedure to sell a 2-percent stake in its Polish unit BZ WBK , the Polish bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Santander was required by Polish regulator KNF to increase free-float in BZ WBK on the Warsaw bourse to 30 percent. Presently it has 71.4 percent of Poland's No.3 lender, worth in total $11.9 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: