WARSAW Oct 1 Euro-zone's biggest lender Banco Santander has launched an accelerated book-building procedure to sell a 2-percent stake in its Polish unit BZ WBK , the Polish bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Santander was required by Polish regulator KNF to increase free-float in BZ WBK on the Warsaw bourse to 30 percent. Presently it has 71.4 percent of Poland's No.3 lender, worth in total $11.9 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)