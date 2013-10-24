MADRID Oct 24 Spanish bank Santander
said on Thursday it was not planning to raise capital and that
it was on track to meet a target capital ratio of above 9
percent under stricter 'fully-loaded' Basel III criteria.
Chief Executive Javier Marin said told analysts on a
conference call the bank was "very comfortable" with capital
levels, though said it would not exclude action in some
geographies or segments when needed.
Stricter Basel III capital rules start being phased in next
year.
The bank also said it would examine the stock market listing
of its UK unit next year, though the flotation was unlikely to
happen in 2014.