BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
MADRID, April 29 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to have a core capital ratio of 9 percent by year end under Basel III 'fully-loaded' criteria, which takes into account changes that need to be made by 2019.
The bank's Chief Executive Javier Marin did not detail on a conference call to analysts what the ratio was under this criteria at the end of March.
Santander, the biggest bank in the euro zone, said core capital ratio was 10.6 percent in March under the Basel III rules currently in place. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.