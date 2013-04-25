BRIEF-GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
MADRID, April 25 Santander, the euro zone's biggest lender, on Thursday said its core capital under Basel III rules would reach 12 percent at the end of the year.
The bank, which posted a 25.9 percent drop in net profit from a year ago to 1.205 billion euros ($1.6 billion), also said it had already returned 31 billion euros of cheap European Central Bank loans, out of an estimated 35 billion euros it took. (Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Julien Toyer)
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development