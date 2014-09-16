Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
MADRID, Sept 16 Spanish bank Santander said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian business of auto-financing company Carfinco for C$298 million ($269.3 million).
Santander will pay C$11.25 in cash per share for the business, a 32 percent premium to the volume-weighted average price over the last 90 trading days, the bank said in a statement to the Spanish market regulator.
Carfinco will pay a special dividend to shareholders at the close of the deal as part of the agreement, the bank said.
The sale remains subject to regulatory approval.
(1 US dollar = 1.1067 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: