March 1 Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed
a new chief executive who will work to fortify relationships
between U.S. regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking
giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people
close to the firm.
The Boston-based unit of Banco Santander S.A. will
announce Scott Powell as chief executive as soon as Monday, the
Wall Street Journal reported. Powell is a former head of
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s consumer banking operations, the
publication reported.
