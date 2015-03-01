(Updates with details throughout)
March 1 Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed
a new chief executive who will work to fortify relationships
between U.S. regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking
giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people
close to the firm.
The Boston-based unit of Banco Santander S.A. will
announce Scott Powell as chief executive as soon as Monday, the
Wall Street Journal reported. Powell, 52, is a former head of
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s consumer banking operations, according to
the Journal.(goo.gl/XvfWCE)
The U.S unit owns Santander Bank N.A., which has branches in
the Northeast, and 60.5% of Santander Consumer USA, which makes
consumer and auto loans, according to the Journal.
Powell's appointment comes amid numerous problems for the
U.S. unit. Among them: Santander's U.S. bank is expected to fail
the U.S. Federal Reserve's "stress test" this month, according
to the Journal. The Fed's financial health check measures how
banks would hold up in a hypothetical crisis.
A spokeswoman for Santander Holdings USA Inc could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Nick Zieminski)