LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Orders for Santander Consumer Finance's euro issue, due in April 2015, are already in excess of EUR1bn according to a lead manager update.

Lead managers Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander have revised guidance tighter to 125bp-130bp over mid-swaps from an initial 130bp area. The deal will be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)