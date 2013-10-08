BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Orders for Santander Consumer Finance's euro issue, due in April 2015, are already in excess of EUR1bn according to a lead manager update.
Lead managers Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander have revised guidance tighter to 125bp-130bp over mid-swaps from an initial 130bp area. The deal will be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.