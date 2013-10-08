BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The order book on Santander Consumer Finance's new 1.5-year euro benchmark is in excess of EUR1.6bn from more than 160 accounts, according to a banker on the deal.
The issuer began marketing the bonds at 130bp area over mid-swaps on Tuesday morning, but guidance has subsequently been refined tighter on the back of the strong demand.
The deal will price later today at 123bp over mid-swaps via leads Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander.
The transaction is the first time Santander Consumer Finance has printed a senior public euro deal since a EUR500m issue in December last year. (Reporting By Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.