LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Finance, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, has priced a EUR1bn April 2015 issue via Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander.

The transaction priced at 123bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.8bp over the OBL157. The deal attracted over EUR1.6bn of orders from investors. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)