BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Finance, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, has priced a EUR1bn April 2015 issue via Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander.
The transaction priced at 123bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.8bp over the OBL157. The deal attracted over EUR1.6bn of orders from investors. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.