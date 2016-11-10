SANTIAGO Nov 10 Banco Santander-Chile issued $185 million in five-year bonds on the Taiwanese debt market, the company said on Thursday, continuing its recent trend of looking to international markets to raise debt.

In recent years, Banco Santander-Chile, Chile's largest bank, has also turned to Australia, Switzerland, and mainland China to raise debt, as well as the United States and the domestic market.

The spread on the bonds is 120 basis points above the three-month Libor rate, which the company said compares favorably with the domestic market.

According to Santander-Chile, the bank is the first Chilean company to issue bonds on the Taiwanese debt market. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)